Trellis Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

