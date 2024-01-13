Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $16.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $154.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $157.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.