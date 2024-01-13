Uber Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 141,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the average daily volume of 112,819 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.