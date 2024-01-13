UBS Group Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $110.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.44.

NYSE GDDY opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

