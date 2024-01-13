UBS Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.87.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.97%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 177,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
