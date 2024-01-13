UBS Group Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $28.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 222,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,313,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 585,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.