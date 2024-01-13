UBS Group Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $170.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PGR. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.56.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.22. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $169.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.