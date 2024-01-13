United States Oil Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 77,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 56,274 call options.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $68.02 on Friday. United States Oil Fund has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,410,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7,335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,797,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

