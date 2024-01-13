Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,281 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Uniti Group worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.40. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

