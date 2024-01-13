Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 198,940 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $170.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

