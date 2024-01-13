WD Rutherford LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Alphabet by 170.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 19,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $145.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.