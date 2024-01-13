WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.72. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

