William L. Meaney Sells 15,875 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $67.24 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

