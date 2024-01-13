Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance
NYSE:INN opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.
Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -109.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
