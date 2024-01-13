Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

NYSE:INN opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

About Summit Hotel Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.