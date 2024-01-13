Yat Tung Lam Sells 104,902 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,187.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,417,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,421,102.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $7,624,158.74.

On Monday, December 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $6,984,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 12 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $210.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.