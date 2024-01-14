2,567 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $237.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.