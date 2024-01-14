294 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 4.2 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,658.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,544.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,359.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,011.00 and a 1-year high of $1,678.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

