31,379 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

