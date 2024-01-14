326 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,229.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,037.07. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

