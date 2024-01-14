3,500 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTO stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

