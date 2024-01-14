3,989 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.