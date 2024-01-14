4,845 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $1,293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 15.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 610,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.1% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.