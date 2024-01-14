6,611 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after purchasing an additional 508,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BJ opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.