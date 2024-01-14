7,186 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,323 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 218,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $59.09 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $61.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.