7,267 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $71.89 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

