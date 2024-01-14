7,930 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of O stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

