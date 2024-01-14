839 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.07.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $307.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.70 and its 200-day moving average is $253.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

