Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $357.66

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $357.66 and last traded at $354.78, with a volume of 356994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

The firm has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

