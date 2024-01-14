ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.12

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 35398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

