Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $62.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

