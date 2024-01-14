Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.13

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 79129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

