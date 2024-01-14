Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 26,249 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3,371.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 806,230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 15,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,142.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $99,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,142.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,641 shares of company stock worth $1,851,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.77 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.53%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

