Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 591 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 592.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 831,088 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

