Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$18.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.94.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$851.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.45.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.8175837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. In related news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

