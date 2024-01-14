Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$18.75

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGI. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.45.

AGI stock opened at C$17.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.97. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of C$343.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.7698483 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$402,508.76. In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$187,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$402,508.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,016. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

