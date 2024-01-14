AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.