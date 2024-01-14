American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.42. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

