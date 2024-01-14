American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of American States Water worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $99.19.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

