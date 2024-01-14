American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.21 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

