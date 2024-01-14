Analyzing Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akili and Arch Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $320,000.00 96.91 -$7.96 million ($1.10) -0.36 Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 826.58 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akili.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili -6,265.48% -76.97% -57.70% Arch Therapeutics -16,959.23% N/A -281.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Akili and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akili presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 783.84%. Given Akili’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akili shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Akili has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akili beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

