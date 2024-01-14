Analyzing Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -64.75% -98.59% -40.31% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Backblaze and Liquid Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 5 0 3.00 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 50.55%.

This table compares Backblaze and Liquid Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $85.15 million 3.20 -$51.40 million ($1.80) -4.02 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Backblaze.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Backblaze shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Backblaze has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.62, indicating that its stock price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

