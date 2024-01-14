Analyzing Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) & PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) and PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Linamar and PT Astra International Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linamar N/A N/A N/A $4.85 9.80 PT Astra International Tbk N/A N/A N/A $10,100.29 0.00

PT Astra International Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linamar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linamar 0 0 2 0 3.00 PT Astra International Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Linamar and PT Astra International Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Linamar presently has a consensus price target of $93.33, suggesting a potential upside of 96.37%. Given Linamar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Linamar is more favorable than PT Astra International Tbk.

Profitability

This table compares Linamar and PT Astra International Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linamar N/A N/A N/A PT Astra International Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Linamar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PT Astra International Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Linamar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PT Astra International Tbk pays an annual dividend of $3,051.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 41,854.0%. Linamar pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Astra International Tbk pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Linamar beats PT Astra International Tbk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets. It also focuses on components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine, and transmission systems of vehicles. The Industrial segment manufactures scissor, boom, and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. This segment also manufactures draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry, as well as supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services. The company also distributes heavy equipment machineries; provides coal mining contracting services; operates coal mines; and produces crude palm oil. In addition, it is involved in the operation of toll roads; rental of vehicles; sale of used cars; and provision of logistics and warehousing services, as well as freight forwarding service through ground, sea, and air transportation. Further, the company offers various information technology business solutions based on document, office, and information technology. Additionally, it is involved in the foundation; formwork and bekisting; pump services; and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, as well as dredging, reclamation and marine works. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Astra International Tbk operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited.

