Analyzing Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) & Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Waldencast shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Waldencast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -11.31% -87.86% -12.90% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nanophase Technologies and Waldencast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Waldencast 0 1 1 0 2.50

Waldencast has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Waldencast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Waldencast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 0.72 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -6.75 Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Nanophase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Summary

Waldencast beats Nanophase Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It produces engineered nanomaterial products from antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide formulation for use in various markets, such as energy storage, exterior coatings, integrated circuiy and data storage, optical surface polishing, personal care, plastics, and textiles. The company also manufactures skin health products, including sunscreens and daily care products under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, including architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

