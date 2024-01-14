Analyzing Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nitto Denko and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $6.88 billion 1.61 $807.88 million $2.20 17.51 Shin-Etsu Chemical $20.79 billion 3.84 $5.29 billion N/A N/A

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Nitto Denko.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nitto Denko pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nitto Denko and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 0 0 0 N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko 10.00% 9.81% 7.64% Shin-Etsu Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Nitto Denko on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments. In addition, it offers cellulose derivatives, synthetic pheromones, aroma chemicals, dielectric and LED/ semiconductor materials, silanes, photoresists, chlorides, caustic soda, liquid fluoroelastomers, polyvinyl chloride and vinyl acetate resin, silicones, and silicones processed goods. Further, the company offers pellicles, photomask blanks, synthetic quartz/ quartz cloth, pyrolytic boron nitride, LIB anode material, and silicon metal. Additionally, it provides rare earth magnets, compound semiconductors, and oxide single crystals. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

