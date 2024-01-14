Analyzing Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances and Verde Clean Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 1 10 6 0 2.29 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus target price of $80.18, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 0.40% 5.22% 2.64% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -42.66% -12.54%

Volatility and Risk

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Verde Clean Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $12.44 billion 1.65 -$1.87 billion $0.18 445.83 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Verde Clean Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Verde Clean Fuels on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment offers natural and plant-based specialty food ingredients, such as flavor compounds; savory products that includes soups, sauces, meat, fish, poultry, snacks, etc.; beverages, such as juice drinks, carbonated or flavored beverages, spirits, etc.; sweets that includes bakery products, candy, cereal, chewing gum, etc.; and dairy products, such as yogurt, ice cream, cheese, etc. It also provides natural food protection ingredients consist of natural antioxidants and anti-microbials. Its Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients for food and non-food applications. Its Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical excipients and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

