Apexium Financial LP Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $553.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

