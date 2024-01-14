Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.78

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 73662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61.

Apogee Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

