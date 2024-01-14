Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 685,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $170.54 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Resources

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $28,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,915 shares of company stock worth $1,204,851 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 155,855 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Arch Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.