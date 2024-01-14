ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATIF Stock Performance

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. ATIF has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.50.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 149.27% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

Further Reading

