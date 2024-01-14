AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 177,301 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 177,301 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $547.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $553.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

